McCracken County native and Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell took the oath of office this week at the Kentucky State Capitol Building in Frankfort.
Chief Justice John D. Milton Jr. administered the oath to Nickell during a formal ceremony in the Kentucky Supreme Court courtroom.
Nickell has served as justice for Kentucky Supreme Court District 1 since winning a contested election in 2019 to fill the remainder of the unexpired term of retired Justice Bill Cunningham. Nickell ran for reelection unopposed this year, and will now serve a full, eight-year term.
District 1 includes Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McLean, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, and Webster counties.
Before he was elected to serve on the state's highest court, Nickell was a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge for 13 years, where his fellow judges chose him to serve as chief judge pro tem. Before that, Nickell had a 22-year career as a lawyer, working as a business and trial attorney, prosecutor and public advocate.
While serving on the state Supreme Court, Nickell has chaired the court's Continuing Judicial Education Commission. He was also recently appointed to serve on the Administrative Office of the Courts' Audit Oversight Committee.