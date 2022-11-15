FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's Supreme Court justices have chosen District 5 Justice Laurance B. VanMeter to serve as the next chief justice when current Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. retires on Jan. 1.
“We appreciate Justice VanMeter’s hard work, dedication and leadership as an experienced member of the judiciary and a valued member of the Supreme Court,” Minton said in a statement Tuesday. “With this election, the justices have put their trust in Justice VanMeter to uphold the integrity of the court system and ensure the efficient administration of justice across the commonwealth.”
Minton is retiring after serving as chief justice for 14 years. In a news release from the Kentucky Court of Justice about VanMeter's election, he said he is "extremely humbled by the vote of confidence" his fellow justices have shown in him by electing him to serve as the administrative head of the state's judicial branch.
"Of course, we are saying goodbye to our long-serving chief justice, John D. Minton Jr., who leaves incredibly large shoes to fill. I hope in some small way to live up to the standards he has set," VanMeter said in a statement. "And I need to mention Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes, who is also retiring. Her wisdom and leadership has greatly contributed to the stability of our courts."
VanMeter was elected to the state Supreme Court in November of 2016, and he took office on Jan. 2, 2017. VanMeter is the third justice on the high court to have served at all four levels of Kentucky's unified court system, the news release about his election notes. He served as Fayette District Court judge from 1994 to 1999, then as Fayette Circuit Court judge from 1999 to 2003, then as a state appeals court judge for the 5th Appellate District until 2014.
The 5th Supreme Court District VanMeter now represents includes Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott and Woodford counties.
The Kentucky Court of Justice says VanMeter currently chairs the court's rules committee and the Kentucky Evidence Rules Review Commission. He is co-chair of the Supreme Court Civil Rules Committee and is the Supreme Court’s liaison to the Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions.