FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that an online poker company must pay more than $1 billion to Kentucky for illegal gambling losses in a court battle that began a decade ago.
The ruling from the state’s high court reinstated a Franklin Circuit Court judgement against PokerStars.com.
Two years ago, the state appeals court rejected the collection of the gambling losses.
Gov. Andy Beshear says the total amount is nearly $1.3 billion that would be ordered to be recovered.
The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet filed the lawsuit in 2010.
