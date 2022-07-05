The Kentucky Supreme Court has denied a request from Attorney General Daniel Cameron to appeal a Jefferson Circuit Court judge's temporary restraining order against the state's trigger law banning most abortions and its heartbeat law.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry last week temporarily blocked the state's near-total bans on abortion. Over the weekend, an appellate court judge denied an appeal from Cameron regarding that restraining order. In response, Cameron filed a writ of mandamus and prohibition with the Kentucky Supreme Court asking the court to reinstate the laws at the center of the case — the state's heartbeat law and its trigger law, called the Human Life Protection Act.
The Courier Journal reports that Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton released a two-paragraph order Monday night denying Cameron's appeal.
Cameron took to Twitter Tuesday night to say he's disappointed in the court's decision and that his office will make its case for having the laws reinstated on Wednesday in Jefferson Circuit Court.
"The Supreme Court’s decision to continue delaying enforcement of Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law is disappointing," Cameron said. "We’ve now asked all three levels of Kentucky’s judiciary to allow these laws to take effect. Not a single judge at any level has suggested these laws are unconstitutional, yet we are unfortunately still prohibited from enforcing them."
Cameron went on to say that "We will not be deterred in defending these important laws, and our team will make a strong case tomorrow in Jefferson Circuit Court to have the laws reinstated."
ACLU of Kentucky — which is representing one of the states only two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville — tweeted that its team will also be in court on Wednesday to seek "a preliminary injunction to block enforcement of these bans without litigation."
Abortion remains legal in Kentucky and you can still get an abortion in Kentucky.
The ACLU also called out Cameron in its response to the court's decision.
"Kentucky deserves better than this AG. Since Roe was overturned, AG Cameron has wasted our court system's time and your tax dollars on appeals he knows he will lose, all in a desperate attempt to enforce abortion bans he knows a majority of Kentuckians oppose," ACLU of Kentucky tweeted. "This is another great victory for now — and we'll fight with everything we have to keep it. No one — no matter where they live — should be forced to remain pregnant against their will."
No one — no matter where they live — should be forced to remain pregnant against their will.