MARSHALL COUNTY — The Kentucky Supreme Court has sent former Judge Jamie Jameson's case back to the Judicial Conduct Commission due to a lack of evidence to support the JCC's judgment.
Friday, July 28, will be the last day for the JCC to submit evidence of Jameson's alleged misconduct. Jameson and the JCC will have a month to submit their arguments to address any additional issues they may have.
Last fall, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission declared Jameson unfit for office and disqualified him from an upcoming election after finding him guilty of misconduct.
Jameson's name stayed on the ballot, but he eventually lost to 42nd Circuit Court Judge Andrea Moore by 1,700 votes. Jameson later filed a lawsuit challenging that result, but ended up reaching an agreement with Moore's attorneys.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Supreme Court's order. And click here to see our previous coverage of the misconduct allegations against Jameson, the JCC's hearing regarding those allegations, the commission's decision and Jameson's subsequent election loss.