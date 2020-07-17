Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...MARSHALL...SOUTHEASTERN MCCRACKEN AND NORTHERN GRAVES COUNTIES... AT 318 PM CDT, BROADCAST MEDIA AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLASH FLOODING IN NORTHERN GRAVES COUNTY AND IN SHARPE IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE HEAVIEST RAINS HAVE MOVED OUT OF THE AREA, BUT IT WILL TAKE TIME FOR LINGERING FLOODING TO RECEDE. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY HEAVY RAIN. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, MAYFIELD, BENTON, CALVERT CITY, REIDLAND, LEDBETTER, HARDIN, GRAND RIVERS, LOWES, FANCY FARM, BREWERS, AURORA AND SYMSONIA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON... NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS ARE DEVELOPING ACROSS WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. THIS ACTIVITY WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. THESE STORMS WILL PRODUCE FREQUENT LIGHTNING STRIKES AND TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS. SOME OF THE STRONGER STORMS COULD PRODUCE SMALL HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. THOSE PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES THIS AFTERNOON SHOULD BE MINDFUL OF CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND SEEK SHELTER IF A THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPS NEAR YOUR LOCATION.