The Kentucky Supreme Court has temporarily stopped a Boone Court Judge's ruling that blocked all of Andy Beshear's past and future orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision will now go to the high court.
"Given the need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy and recognizing that the Kentucky legislature has expressly given the governor broad executive powers in a public health emergency, the court orders a stay of all orders of injunctive relief until such time as the various orders are properly before the court with a full record of any evidence and pleadings considered by the lower courts," Justice John Minton stated in the order.
All of Beshear's current executive orders remain in effect for now. This includes the mask mandate he has put in place.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been attempting to block Beshear's orders, but he says he respects the courts decision.
At Beshear's press conference on Friday afternoon, he spoke about the Kentucky Supreme Court's decision.
"I'm relieved. I'm relieved because I sat up the last two nights, not sleeping worried about how many people would die if we did not have any types of rules in place,"
"There is no question that without any rules, because every state has them, that two weeks from now we would have seen a major proliferation of cases."