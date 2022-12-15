FRANKFORT, KY — Several organizations are responding after Kentucky's Supreme Court unanimously struck down the Educational Opportunity Account Act — which allowed donors to receive tax credits for supporting private school tuition — determining that parts of the law were unconstitutional.
Governor Andy Beshear posted a statement on Facebook Thursday afternoon, seemingly showing support for the ruling.
The Kentucky Education Association released a statement applauding the ruling, calling it a "victory for Kentucky's schools and public school students." The KEA says the ruling protects the "power of the people to decide important questions of public education policy."
In a Thursday release from the organization, KEA President Eddie Campbell claims research has shown private school voucher programs in other states have not had a positive impact on students' educational outcomes, saying some evidence suggests public school vouchers may exacerbate school segregation and fund discrimination. He also says they are prone to waste, fraud, and abuse.
Campbell continues, saying: “We simply can’t afford to support two different education systems — one private and one public — on the taxpayers’ dime, and this ruling supports that concern. This decision is proof that the courts continue to serve as an important check against legislative overreach.”
The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy released a statement on Facebook applauding the court's unanimous decision as a "victory," saying lawmakers should focus on their Constitutional mandate to "provide for an efficient system of common schools throughout the state."
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released the following statement, adding that the program helped lower-income parents pay for certain educational expenses:
“We’re saddened that parents across the Commonwealth won’t be able to use the needs-based funding provided by Kentucky’s Education Opportunity Account Program to expand learning opportunities for their children. Our office is committed to helping ensure the best educational opportunity for every child."
Andrew Vandiver, president of the EdChoice Kentucky organization, said in a Wednesday release that the decision would hold back thousands of Kentucky students from reaching their potential.
"Due to this unprecedented decision, Kentucky students now face a unique disadvantage compared to their peers in our surrounding states who have a wide array of options," Vandiver said in a statement included in the release.
Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions President Jim Waters issued a statement on the decision in Wednesday release as well, accusing the Kentucky Supreme Court of siding with "opponents of educational liberty."
"HB 563 would have allowed parents in Kentucky’s largest counties to use the funds to cover tuition at nonpublic schools that work better for their children while families in all 120 counties could have used the accounts for a variety of school supplies and services, including dual-college credit courses and therapy for learning-disabled children," Vandiver said in the release.
