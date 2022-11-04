MURRAY, KY — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of a west Kentucky lawyer who represents Murray Independent Schools and who was hired to lead an investigation into Marshall County Schools.
The attorney, William "Chip" Adams III, is suspended for one year, but he will only have to serve 100 days. The remaining 265 days will be probated for two years if Adams meets the conditions outlined in the order.
The high court's opinion and order states that Adams had "an intermittent sexual relationship" with the wife of a client he had represented for many years. The court states that Adams represented the man for enough years that both Adams and the client considered themselves friends, in addition to the attorney-client relationship.
According to the court's opinion, Adams had a sexual relationship with the man's wife starting in late 2018 and sporadically in 2019. That relationship resumed in mid to late May of 2020, "after Adams’ own wife had passed away from lingering health complications," the opinion states.
In early May of 2020, the court says, the client "developed a severe medical issue," and was hospitalized in Tennessee. The court says the man was unresponsive at times because of his illness, and the hospital he was in wasn't allowing visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because she didn't know how long her husband would be incapacitated or otherwise unreachable, the opinion states, the client's wife asked Adams to draft power of attorney paperwork for her. The court says the woman was the bookkeeper of her husband's business, and the power of attorney document was intended to permit her to assist in and oversee important responsibilities of his business if he was unresponsive for a long period of time.
"Adams drafted a broad document," the court writes, saying the power of attorney paperwork included language authorizing the man's wife to draw and endorse checks, withdraw money from any savings accounts and make changes to individual retirement accounts, pension accounts or investment accounts. It also authorized her to sign and endorse promissory notes, borrow money, make and carry out contracts, sell or transfer real estate and sell stocks, bonds and mortgages.
"The document also allowed Client’s wife the power to make any health care decisions for Client, a power of significant magnitude given Client’s medical status at the time," the opinion states.
In its opinion, the state Supreme Court also states that Adams admitted to purposefully dating the document incorrectly. The document was dated May 1, 2020, but it was actually drafted on May 4 of that year — after the date the man was hospitalized. Adams signed the document as a drafter and as a witness, and a state notary attested to the document being executed on May 1.
"Adams acknowledged that the Client was not aware of these actions, nor did he sign the document, and that one of the persons present at the signing of the Power of Attorney document forged the Client’s signature. Adams did not forge the signature but admitted knowledge of the forgery," the opinion states.
The court's opinion says the Inquiry Commission fired a two-count charge against Adams on March 17, 2021. The first count accused him of representing a client despite a concurrent conflict of interest, which means the representation of one client would be directly adverse to that of another client or that a significant risk exists that the representation of one client would be materially limited by the lawyer's responsibilities to another client, a former client, the lawyer himself or to another person. The second count accused him of violating a state statute that provides that "it is professional misconduct for a lawyer to 'engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.'”
A footnote included in the opinion states: "Notwithstanding the over-broad powers granted, the record contains no allegation, let alone proof, that Client’s wife exercised the Power of Attorney in a manner that prejudiced Client’s interests or damaged Client." In the conclusion of its order, the court also notes that, prior to this incident, Adams has a lack of disciplinary history.
As part of an agreement reached following the approval of the chair of the Inquiry Commission and the Kentucky Bar Association's immediate past president, Adams admitted to both counts. The court says those negotiations led to approval of the 100-day suspension with 265 days probated for two years, a penalty the high court agreed with.
- The conditions of the probated portion of the suspension include:
- Adams must have no more disciplinary charges filed against him.
- He must attend and complete the Ethics and Professionalism Enhancement Program hosted by the Kentucky Bar Association in 2023.
- He must pay his KBA membership dues in a timely fashion.
- He must satisfy all continuing legal education requirements in a timely fashion.
- He had to notify all current clients and courts in which he had any pending matters about the suspension and deliver copies of those notifications to the KBA director within 10 days of the state Supreme Court's order.
If Adams were to violate any of those terms or receive a charge of professional misconduct within two years after the order, the Kentucky Bar Association could file a motion with the high court asking it to issue an order directing Adams "to show cause, if any, why the probated suspension should not be imposed."
The order says if Adams fully complies with the terms listed above, the suspension and probation term will expire after two years.
Local 6 reached out to Murray Independent Schools for comment on Adams' suspension. In an emailed response, Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy Samons says Adams did notify his office of the suspension.
"Per Board Policy 01.7, the Board may employ attorneys as needed. As for a search process or appointing a replacement, those matters are determined by the membership of the Murray Board of Education which requires a majority vote. As for effect on the operations/business of the school district, common day to day operations will not be impacted," Samons says.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Supreme Court's order in full.