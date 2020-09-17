FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Supreme Court will meet Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 in Frankfort to hear oral arguments, including Gov. Andy Beshear's challenge to court rulings that struck down his COVID-19 emergency public health orders on day care centers and other businesses.
The proceedings will take place in the Supreme Court Courtroom on the second flood of the state Capitol in Frankfort.
The state supreme court says, since the capitol is closed to visitors, in-person attendance is limited to attorneys, parties, and the news media. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in the courtroom.
The Kentucky Supreme Court says it is the last resort and final interpreter or state law, with seven justices sitting on the Supreme Court and all seven justices rule on appeals that come before the court.
The justices are elected from seven appellate districts and serve eight-year terms. A chief justice, chosen for a four-year term by other justices, is the administrative head of the state’s court system and is responsible for its operation. The Supreme Court may order a ruling or opinion to be published, which means that the ruling becomes the case law governing all similar cases in the future in Kentucky.