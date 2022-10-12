FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear sued Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne in 2021 in response to the passage of legislation that limited his powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stivers and Osborne filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit, claiming they were covered by immunity as legislators, a news release from the state Supreme Court says. When that motion was denied by a Franklin County Circuit Court judge, Stivers and Osborne appealed to the Court of Appeals, which transferred the case to the Supreme Court.
All seven justices will hear oral arguments on the case in public proceedings beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 13. The public can attend the hearing in-person in the Supreme Court Courtroom on the second floor of the Kentucky Capitol Building. The arguments will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.
The Kentucky Supreme Court says it is the "state court of last resort and final interpreter of Kentucky law." It's made up of seven elected justices who serve eight-year terms. A chief justice is also chosen by fellow justices to serve a four-year term as administrative head of Kentucky's court system.
If the court orders a ruling or opinion to be published, the ruling becomes the case law governing all similar cases in the future in KY, the release explains.
In addition to the immunity case, justices will also be hearing an employment law case about whether or not employees should be paid for pre/post-shift security screenings.