FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Supreme Court has vacated the state Judicial Conduct Commission's temporary suspension of 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson.
The commission voted 3-2 to temporarily suspend Jameson with pay in August pending the outcome of proceedings surrounding allegations of misconduct against the judge serving Calloway and Marshall counties.
Jameson filed a petition for writ of prohibition asking the state Supreme Court to vacate the JCC's temporary suspension. A write of prohibition is a judicial order blocking a subordinate legal body from taking action that exceeds its powers or jurisdiction.
Jameson asked the high court for the writ because the JCC suspended him on a 3-2 vote, when state law requires at least four yes votes from JCC members to suspend a judge.
In a previous order entered on Friday, the court said it would allow Jameson's petition for the writ to advance, agreeing that the JCC should not have suspended the judge with fewer than four votes in favor of that decision.
"Suspension of a sitting judge by a 3-2 vote stands in disturbing contrast to the language of SCR 4.120, which requires the 'affirmative vote of at least 4 members [of the Commission]' before a judge may be suspended and raises the question, in the mind of this Court, whether Jameson’s temporary suspension was void ab initio [meaning 'from the beginning]," the Oct. 28 order reads.
In the order entered Monday, the high court granted Jameson's petition and vacated the temporary suspension.
"Because we agree that the standards for the issuance of such a writ have been met, we issue a writ of prohibition vacating the Commission’s Order of Temporary Suspension," the court wrote in an order signed by Chief Justice John Minton Jr.
The order does not mean that the state Supreme Court is taking a stance on the allegations Jameson faces.
"We are aware that the Commission held its final hearing with respect to the allegations against Judge Jameson from October 17-20, and that the Commission’s findings of fact, conclusions of law and order are pending. In that regard, we express no opinion as to the allegations against Judge Jameson," the order reads.
