FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Supreme Court has heard arguments over the constitutionality of a sweeping abortion ban.
Tuesday's hearing comes a week after Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure.
The case seems destined to become a defining moment for abortion rights in Kentucky. An attorney defending the ban urged the court “not to create the Kentucky version of Roe v. Wade.”
A lawyer for those challenging the ban says voters declined to remove constitutional protections for abortion.
The case is the first legal test since voters in Kentucky and three other states signaled their support for abortion rights in the midterm elections.