FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is suspending some regulatory restrictions for commercial drivers delivering goods related to novel coronavirus relief efforts.
In a news release, the cabinet says an order signed Friday by Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray will help speed up deliveries of water, food, medicine, fuel and other needed supplies. It also applies to vehicles engaged in response efforts in affected areas.
The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers who are helping with COVID-19 response of maximum driving times and weigh station stops. It also allows the KYTC Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight or over-dimensional vehicles.
The news release says the order, which goes into effect Friday, will remain in place through April 12, and it may be extended if necessary.