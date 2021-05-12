Because of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown that has stretched into its sixth day and ill-advised panic buying, several states are facing gas supply issues.
Wednesday afternoon, 65% of all gas stations in North Carolina, 42% in Georgia, Virginia and South Carolina were without gasoline, according to GasBuddy. Outages were also reported in Tennessee (14%), Florida (10%), Maryland (9%), and West Virginia (4%).
The Tennessee Fuel and Convenience Store Association is asking people to buy only the fuel they need and refrain from stockpiling.
“We know from past experience that we can deliver enough fuel if consumers do their part,” TFCA Executive Director Emily LeRoy said in a statement. “What causes shortages is when people hoard or stockpile fuel. We’re asking customers to buy only what they need, so we have time to make deliveries and keep the pumps open.”
To help states facing fuel supply disruptions, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an order Wednesday to temporarily suspend some restrictions on commercial vehicles transporting petroleum products and ethanol to the states affected by the shutdown.
The order means those commercial drivers are relieved from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if they're providing response to Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The order is in effect through 12:01 a.m. ET on June 11. Gray's office says the order may be extended if needed.
The TFCA notes that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Sunday issued an hours-of-service waiver for the same states included in Gray's order. The waiver gives companies and drivers transporting fuel in those states more flexibility.
"The challenge is with delivery, not production," a TFCA news release explains. LeRoy said refineries are producing plenty of fuel. She noted that tanker trucks in Memphis don't have to travel outside of the area to pick up fuel, because there is an oil refinery in the city.