LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky arson unit is investigating after a fire destroyed a synagogue and worship center on the final day of Passover.
Rabbi Avrohom Litvin is regional director of Chabad of Kentucky. He said the blaze started as a grease fire in a building adjoining Louisville’s Chabad House early Saturday morning, WDRB-TV reported. Firefighters brought it under control, but it apparently rekindled around noon and the Chabad House caught fire.
Litvin said the Chabad House was quickly engulfed in flames and the roof collapsed. No one was injured, but the sanctuary and nearly everything in it were destroyed, Litvin said. Only the Torah scrolls were rescued.
The Louisville Metro Arson Unit is investigating, Litvin said.
“For so many we did not just lose our place of prayer, but our place of peace, community and belonging,” Litvin said in a news release.
He added that the religious community has been inspired by the resolve of the Western Kentucky communites hit by devastating tornados last year. “We know our best days are ahead and we will continue on from strength to strength,” he said.