FRANKFORT, KY — It's almost labor day and Kentucky has joined a national effort to prevent impaired driving during the Labor Day holiday. By reminding Kentuckians to plan for a designated sober driver if festivities include alcohol.
According to a news release from the Office of Highway Safety, impaired driving crashes usually increase over the holidays, so KOHS is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Administration and law enforcement nationwide to remind drivers to drive sober or get pulled over.
KOHS says there were more than 4,000 crashes last year involving an impaired driver resulting in 189 deaths. Of those crashes, 76 happened on Labor Day weekend resulting in 44 injuries and 1 death.
KOHS has offered several recommendations for drivers before getting behind the wheel this labor day.
- Before the festivities begin, plan a safe way home for the end of the night.
- If you're impaired use a ride-booking company, a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to get home.
- If you see an impaired driver, pull over safely and contact law enforcement. You should provide a the operator with a vehicle description, license plate number, location, and if possible direction of travel.
- If you know someone who is trying to drive impaired, take their keys and help them arrange a safe way home.
- Wear a seatbelt. Wearing a seatbelt is not just the law, it helps to prevent injury or death if you're involved in a crash.
"Drugs and alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgement about whether you can or should drive. You may think your fine, but impairment slows judgement, coordination, and reaction times," says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Secretary, Jim Gray.