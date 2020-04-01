SOUTH FULTON, TN — It's been a few days since Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order telling Kentuckians to avoid traveling out of the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are some exceptions, such as going to work, the nearest grocery store or taking care of a loved one.
Country Kitchen found its home in South Fulton, Tennessee, three years ago. Owner Wanda Lenox said business continues to decline.
"I'm hoping that after this is over it grows a lot better than what it was, and hopefully we have better future here," Lenox said.
Country Kitchen sits near the Kentucky border, closest to Fulton, Kentucky. Lenox said it's hard to keep track of where customers are coming from.
"I've not noticed it really. With everything going on, its just hard to tell where people are from who come here," she said. Businesses that are closer to the Kentucky, Tennessee state line aren't seeing much of a difference in traffic, but those deeper in the state said they were.
Corner Bar-B-Que in Union City, Tennessee, is about 13 miles away from the Kentucky border.
Owner Paula Flowers said she has a very loyal Kentucky customer base.
"I need you to be even better, especially if you're living on that border," Beshear said. "I need you to be strong in your pride in this state. I need to make sure you don't take someone's lack of action [and] ultimately bring it back to Kentucky to harm us."
Flowers said its not only financially crippling not having Kentucky customers, but socially crippling as well.
"We're not seeing these people, and we're actually worried about them. And we don't know what's going on with them, and they don't know what's going on with us," Flowers said.
There's no timetable for when Kentuckians will be given the all clear to travel outside the state. The invisible line between Kentucky and Tennessee is becoming more visible every day.