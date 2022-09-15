Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks.
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
RELATED: Biden announces electric vehicle charging station investments
Kentucky is set to receive nearly $69.5 million over the course of five years after its plan was approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. That includes a little under $10.3 million in the first year.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office says the plan the state submitted to the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation in late July was developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in cooperation with the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Public Service Commission and Federal Highway Administration. Those who worked on the plan also received input from hundreds of other agencies, organizations and interested parties, the governor's office says.
Additionally, state lawmakers allocated about $17.4 million in matching funds, bringing the total investment to about $86.9 million over the five-year-period.
“Our goal is to have a statewide network of EV chargers by 2025,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement Thursday. “Approval of our EV plan by the federal government now ensures Kentucky will receive $25 million in federal funds this year to begin to design and build that network, starting with our interstates and parkways.”
In a news release sent Thursday by the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission, legislators say Kentucky's plan has four phases. The first two phases will focus on charging infrastructure along Kentucky's main interstates, parkways and freeways. Those two phases are expected to cost $37.2 million combined.
The details of the third and fourth phases are yet to be determined, the news release says, but they will focus on charging infrastructure along additional priority highways and community and park charging stations.
In a news release of its own, the governor's office says the funding announcement follows the Federal Highway Administration's approval in July of Kentucky. That plan designates Kentucky's 11 interstates and eight parkways as electric vehicle alternative fuel corridors. Under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, funding must be spent first on creating Kentucky's long-distance electric vehicle charging network.
"Fast-charging stations must be located no more than 50 miles apart along the AFC, not more than one mile off the AFC, must each have four ports at 150-kilowatt per port per station (600-kilowatt total), and must not be proprietary (stations limited to specific vehicles)," the governor's office says. "Several factors were considered when identifying corridors, including distance to existing charging stations, equity and access in rural communities. Specific charging locations will be determined later."
KYTC has issued a request for information from private sector businesses regarding the deployment of direct current fast charging stations along the electric vehicle alternative fuel corridors. The RFI issued on Aug. 24 is a precursor to developing request for proposals for the deployment of those DCFC stations. Beshear's office says communities and other agencies can apply for competitive grants to fund charging stations later this year or early next year, after the U.S. Department of Transportation issues more guidance and a notice of funding opportunity.
The governor's office notes that Kentucky has already attracted more than $9 billion in investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, including a nearly $8 billion investment by Ford, SK Innovation and Envision AESC for the development of two battery manufacturing plants along Interstate 65 at Glendale and Bowling Green. The governor's office says other auto suppliers that have announced plans to expand in the state include Quadrant Magnetics and Piston Automotive in Jefferson County, Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America in Madison County, Firestone Industrial Products in Whitley County, Ascend Elements and Martinrea Hopkinsville in Christian County, LOTTE Aluminum and Advanced Nano Products in Hardin County and Arkema in Marshall County.
Altogether, Beshear's office says those investments are expected to create more than 8,500 full-time jobs.
"The progress being made in EV transportation and manufacturing will be transformative,” Kentucky EEC Secretary Rebecca Goodman said in a statement. “It fits perfectly with the commonwealth’s energy strategy that strives to create a diverse and resilient energy infrastructure and encourages sustainable economic development amid a changing climate.”
Download the document below to read the plan the state of Kentucky submitted for the charging infrastructure funding.
Funding for Tennessee
According to the Federal Highway Administration, Tennessee is set to receive more than $88 million in NEVI funding over the next five years, including more than $13 million in the first year.
According to the proposal Tennessee submitted, its plan was developed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Office of Energy Programs with input from the public, including a variety of stakeholders.
The state's plan lays out multiple rounds of AFC designations. The first four rounds include multiple interstates, including I-40, I-65, I-24, I-75, I-81 and I-26. The plan says round 5 included the nomination of U.S. 64 in the southern part of the state as the first non-interstate highway designated as an AFC.
According to the plan, "Corridor Ready" highways in Tennessee include:
- I-40 from the I-40/I-75 junction to Dandridge
- I-65 from Goodlettsville to Franklin
- I-24 from the TN-KY border to Nashville
- I-75 from the I-75/I-40 junction in Knoxville to Lenoir City
- I-81 from the TN-VA border to the highway’s end near Dandridge
"Corridor pending" highways include:
- I-40 from Memphis to the I-75/I-40 junction near Lenoir City, and from Dandridge to the TN-NC border
- I-65 from the TN-KY border to Goodlettsville, and Franklin to the TN-AL border
- I-24 from Nashville to Chattanooga
- I-75 from the TN-KY border to Knoxville, and Lenoir City to Ooltewah
- I-26 from the TN-VA border to the TN-NC border
- U.S.-64 from the TN-AR border to Pelham
As in Kentucky, major auto manufacturers in Tennessee are making major investments in the electric vehicle sector. Tennessee's plan says the state claims nearly 40% of electric vehicle manufacturing jobs and investment in the southeast, and the state has accrued nearly $12 billion in capital investment from that sector since 2017. Manufacturers related to that sector that have set up shop in Tennessee include Ford, Volkswagen, GM, and Nissan, among others.
Download the document below to read the plan the state of Tennessee submitted for the charging infrastructure funding.
Illinois and Missouri
Two states in the Local 6 area, Illinois and Missouri have not yet had their plans approved. Other states that still haven't been approved for funding include Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.