BENTON, KY — The Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and the state's thoroughbred industry presented checks for $100,000 to the judge executives of Marshall and Fulton counties Tuesday to aid in tornado relief efforts.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal and Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin were each presented with a check for their respective counties Tuesday. Kentucky District 6 Rep. Chris Freeland was present for the check presentation, as were Community Foundation of West Kentucky CEO Tony Watkins and COO Chris Dockins. The checks were presented at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale in Lexington.
Kentucky's thoroughbred industry raised a total of $524,000 for tornado relief in the state, a news release from the Marshall County government says. The donations came from 320 individuals, farms, racing stables and businesses.
"We are so appreciative of KTA and Kentucky's Thoroughbred Industry for their generous donation and desire to assist in the rebuilding process here in Marshall County. In the wake of such devastation, it is encouraging to receive this type of overwhelming support as we work to assist our residents," Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal said in a statement included in the news release.
Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin also expressed gratitude for the donation to his county.
“Fulton County is very thankful for the contribution made by KTA and Kentucky’s Thoroughbred Industry and we appreciate that there are those who care about others in time of need. This contribution will make a difference in the quality of life for those in Cayce, Kentucky who suffered damages to their homes from the December tornado that disrupted so many lives across Kentucky. Thank you for your generosity and for thinking of Fulton County during this disaster,” Martin said in a statement.
Kentucky Thoroughbred Association Executive Director Chauncey Morris said the association is glad to be able to help folks in western Kentucky affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes and storms.
“We were informed Marshall and Fulton Counties have done a good job being further along in their recovery efforts and knew our funds would be used in a measured and accountable manner. Judges Neal and Martin were able to interact with our industry members. It is so good to see Kentucky counties working collaboratively and we are happy to assist the region.” Morris said.