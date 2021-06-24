FRANKFORT, KY– Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new incentive program to get Kentuckians back to work.
As many as 15,000 Kentuckians on unemployment insurance will receive a one-time $1,500 bonus to rejoin the workforce.
Gov. Beshear set aside $22.5 million in CARES Act funds to pay for these incentives.
To qualify, an applicant must:
- Be a Kentucky resident;
- Be employed by a Kentucky business between June 24 and July 30, 2021; and
- Have an active unemployment insurance claim as of June 23, 2021.
A full outline of the criteria needed to qualify is here. You can also click that link to begin your application.
“We want every Kentuckian working and participating as we sprint out of this pandemic with our economy booming,” Gov. Beshear said. “We wanted the right solution – not a red state or blue state solution – to thread this needle right to energize our thriving economy while looking out for those still trying to emerge from this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic who desperately need help. This is a step in the right direction for our people, our economy and our employers.”
The last day to apply for the Team Kentucky Back to Work Incentive is October 1.
To read Gov. Beshears full release, click here.