FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act has awarded the state more than $450,000 in funding to help non-profit arts organizations throughout the commonwealth. 

The National Endowment for the Arts allocated funding to Kentucky to help the impact of the temporary closures as a result of COVID-19. 93 non-profit arts organizations have been designated to receive funding to support operations. 

Gov. Beshear says the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will distribute funding to these organizations through the Kentucky Arts Council. 

Executive Director of the Kentucky Arts Council Chris Cathers says this funding will help Kentucky arts organizations with operational support during these times when they are not able to stage productions, hold concerts, or open the galleries they rely on for financial support. The funding will also help protect employees from long-term unemployment. 

Gov. Beshear says the Kentucky Arts Council is working directly with the eligible organizations to issue funds. 

Here's a full list of the 93 non-profits arts organizations:

