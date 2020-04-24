FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act has awarded the state more than $450,000 in funding to help non-profit arts organizations throughout the commonwealth.
The National Endowment for the Arts allocated funding to Kentucky to help the impact of the temporary closures as a result of COVID-19. 93 non-profit arts organizations have been designated to receive funding to support operations.
Gov. Beshear says the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will distribute funding to these organizations through the Kentucky Arts Council.
Executive Director of the Kentucky Arts Council Chris Cathers says this funding will help Kentucky arts organizations with operational support during these times when they are not able to stage productions, hold concerts, or open the galleries they rely on for financial support. The funding will also help protect employees from long-term unemployment.
Gov. Beshear says the Kentucky Arts Council is working directly with the eligible organizations to issue funds.
Here's a full list of the 93 non-profits arts organizations:
Boyd
Boyle
Calloway
Campbell
Carter
Christian
Daviess
- Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum
- Owensboro Dance Theatre
- Owensboro Museum of Fine Art
- Owensboro Symphony Orchestra
- RiverPark Center
Fayette
- Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning
- Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra Society
- Central Music Academy
- Explorium of Lexington
- Headley-Whitney Museum
- Institute 193
- Kentucky Ballet Theatre
- LexArts
- Lexington Art League
- Lexington Ballet Company
- Lexington Chamber Chorale
- Lexington Children's Theatre
- Lexington Philharmonic
- Living Arts & Science Center
- Robert H. Williams Cultural Center
Franklin
Garrard
Graves
Henderson
Jefferson
- Actors Theatre of Louisville
- Asia Institute Crane House
- Bourbon Baroque
- Commonwealth Theatre Center
- Fund for the Arts
- Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft
- Kentucky Opera Association
- Kentucky Shakespeare
- Louisville Ballet
- Louisville Chorus
- Louisville Civic Orchestra
- Louisville Literary Arts
- Louisville Master Chorale
- Louisville Youth Choir
- Louisville Youth Orchestra
- Pandora Productions
- Pride of Kentucky Chorus
- Sarabande Books
- Squallis Puppeteers
- StageOne Family Theatre
- The Louisville Orchestra
- Speed Art Museum
- VOICES of Kentuckiana
Kenton
Knott
Letcher
Madison
Marshall
McCracken
- Market House Theatre
- National Quilt Museum
- Paducah Symphony Orchestra
- The Carson Center
- Yeiser Art Center