FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky official says the state will ramp up its Real ID program.
Real ID project manager Sarah Jackson says more regional offices will open to issue the special licenses many people will need to board domestic flights.
Jackson gave an update Monday to a legislative panel. In a race against a deadline, the state has opened four offices to issue Real ID licenses. Jackson says the state is “on the cusp" of opening three or four more offices in coming weeks. She says up to 12 to 14 offices could be open by early summer.
A REAL ID office opened in Paducah in January. For now, only Paducah and McCracken County residents can get their REAL IDs at that location.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has set up a website where Kentuckians can log on and complete an ID guide quiz to find out which documents they need to get a Real ID before making the trip to a Real ID office, because you may need different documentation depending on certain factors. To check out that website, click here.