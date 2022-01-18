The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will provide 10% of the final amount of individual assistance for housing the Federal Emergency Management Agency allocates to Dec. 10 storm survivors who were uninsured renters, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
Beshear has previously announced that the fund would provide 10% in addition to individual assistance for uninsured homeowners.
For example, if FEMA awarded an individual $40,000, Kentucky will add $4,000 for that individual.
To be eligible for that 10% of additional assistance from the state fund, homeowners and renters must apply for FEMA assistance.
"That's what gives us the necessary information and verifies that you were impacted by the storm and gives us an idea of how much," Beshear said. "By adding on top of FEMA for expenses that FEMA is not covering, which is the language we have to use, we can assure that every single person who receives help from this fund was one that was truly impacted. So make sure you apply for FEMA."
The governor said he hopes that in the near future Kentucky can expand that to provide 10% on top of every FEMA award for people who are insured.
"I believe the fund is going to allow us to do that. But we are being careful, because there are a lot of organizations that we're really grateful to that are on the ground now but will lessen that support over time," Beshear said. "The goal here is especially, you know, month six to month 24 being there to provide the necessary support."
Beshear said looking back on other major disasters in the U.S., such as Hurricane Sandy, people say so much help flows in at the beginning, but then more help is needed in the ongoing aftermath.
"And this one will have a much longer time horizon than just about any disaster we've seen nationwide and how long it will take to rebuild," Beshear said. "We are grateful for all of those donations. Every single bit are going to go to help these families, and every single family that gets these dollars will have been verified through FEMA that they did sustain harm."
Additionally, Beshear said as of Tuesday, the fund has provided payments for the funeral expenses of every Kentuckian killed in the disaster.
The governor also reminded Kentuckians that the deadline for to apply for FEMA assistance is Feb. 11.
In a news release Tuesday, FEMA said disaster survivor assistance teams are continuing to canvass neighborhoods to help people with the application process. People can also go to the Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration centers for one-on-one help. To find a location near you, visit egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator. Help is also available by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
Applying for help is free. To apply online, visit DisasterAssistance.gov.
The deadline to apply for loans to help with property damage costs through the Small Business Administration is Feb. 10. Click here for more details.