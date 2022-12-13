WEST KENTUCKY — In Mayfield on Saturday for a ceremony commemorating one year since the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced that the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be sent directly to tornado survivors.

Beshear said 10,000 checks, each for $1,000, will go out to survivors who received assistance from FEMA and insured homeowners. 

Gov. Andy Beshear was in west Kentucky Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, to mark one year since a devastating tornado outbreak caused widespread destruction and dozens of deaths in the region. During his remarks at a commemorative ceremony in Mayfield, Beshear announced 10,000 storm survivors will be receiving checks for $1,000. 

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Beshear said survivors won't have to fill out any sort of application to receive the checks because the state is using data that has already been collected to send them out to folks who qualified for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

The governor said those checks "will be arriving in mailboxes soon." 

"And this was all made possible thanks to the incredible donors to the WKY Tornado Relief Fund," Beshear said in the post. 