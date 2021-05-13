FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say they will use $5 million in federal funds to help boost tourism across the state.
A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday says the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will use the funds to encourage safe travel to all 120 Kentucky counties.
The statement says Kentucky tourism officials are developing marketing efforts to reach multicultural, national and international audiences now that travel restrictions are being lifted across the U.S.
Along with leisure travel, officials will try to attract meetings and sporting events to the state. Officials say tourism is an $11.8 billion industry in Kentucky.