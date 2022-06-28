CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 135 will be closed for an extended time period near the 12 mile marker to allow crews to work on the Hurricane Creek Bridge, starting on Tuesday, July 5.
Drivers will have to follow a detour via KY 91, KY 983, U.S. 60, and Crittenden Springs Rd to avoid the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates the roadway will need to be closed to all traffic for about 15 days.
The cabinet release explained that the contracting crew, Harper Contracting, hopes to finish the $266,287 maintenance project by July 22.