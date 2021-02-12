If you're an early riser, you most likely woke up to icy and snowy conditions in your neighborhood in west Kentucky on Friday.
After driving through most of McCracken County, Local 6 saw many slick spots on side roads. Road crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet were also up early in the county, loading up trucks with calcium chloride and salt to help clear up some trouble spots.
Be careful on your feet and in your cars. If you have to drive, be especially careful on side roads and on curves, because you could slide and lose control of your vehicle. Always remember to slow down, and brake early — especially at stoplights, stop signs, and intersections.
If you do need to be out on the roads, be sure to stay connected with family and friends to let them know you've gotten to your destination. Before you head out, pack a first aid kit in case of emergencies, and an extra pair of gloves, a hat and scarf to stay warm.