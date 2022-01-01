PADUCAH- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has the following water over road report for KYTC District 1:
Carlisle County
KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1-3mm- Signs Posted
KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4 mile marker- Signs Posted
U.S. 62 is CLOSED at the 4 to 6mm between Bardwell and the KY 121 intersection in West Fork Creek Bottoms
Fulton County
KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom between KY 311 and KY 1099- Signs Posted
KY 94 has Water Over Road Signs posted at the 23 to 26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125
KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and KY 781
McCracken County
KY 1014/Houser Road has Water Over Road Signs posted at the 3 to 3.7mm
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1.5 to 2.2mm west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection-Signs Posted
Marshall County
KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is CLOSED at the I-69 Tunnel at 7.38mm- Signs Posted
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge- Signs Posted
NOTE: Several counties have reported occasional downed trees with crews removing them as quickly as possible. With rain softening the ground, this may become a more frequent problem as the wind picks up this afternoon or as squall lines move through. Please use caution
Updates as appropriate.
