Several maintenance and construction projects will impact traffic in and around western Kentucky region, or District 1 counties for the week of July 2 to 8.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon, and Trigg counties.
Due to the multiple projects, the KYTC District 1 has compiled a traffic impact report to aid drivers in their commutes.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
Construction along KY 339 Wingo exit 14 Interchange
All ramps at the KY 339 Wingo exit 14 Interchange will be closed starting Monday, July 10. Work zone lane restrictions are at multiple locations across the Purchase Parkway due to an extension of I-69 from Mayfield to Fulton. The work zones are located between mile markers 15 and 17.5. Enhanced police presence and a 55 mph work zone speed limit will be located near construction crews. The target completion date for all work on the project is December 15, 2024.
Continued construction of I-24 Paducah exit 3 and KY 305
Construction along KY 305/Cairo Road at the Interstate 24 Paducah exit 3 interchange will continue through July, according to the KYTC District 1. The traffic configuration along KY 305 that was placed earlier in the week will remain until, July 10. No U-turns are allowed in this work zone. Additionally, all businesses around the exit 3 interchange have full access. The target completion date for this project has been extended to July 31.
Closure of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road in Paducah
The closure of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road, which is located between Division Street and U.S. 60/Irvin Cobb Drive/South 21st Street, will continue until approximately July 7. Residents should be aware that the work zones connecting points may change throughout the project. The contractor is attempting to keep side street connections open as often as possible for emergency vehicle access, according to the KTC District 1.
Lane restriction at KY 402/Aurora Hwy in Marshall County
Drivers are being instructed to watch out for lane restrictions with automated signals along KY 402/Aurora Highway in Marshall County. It is expected to be located at the 9.7-mile marker. The lane restriction is located approximately halfway between Hardin and KY 962/Old Olive Road. The restriction is to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance and is expected to be completed by July 7.
Extended closure of KY 962/Old Olive Rd in Marshall County
The KY 962/Old Olive Road at mile marker 1.26 will be closed to allow the Lovette Branch Culvert to be replaced. The closure is between Henry Gordon Lane and Utley Cemetery Road along KY 962. No detours will be marked and drivers are advised to make alternate travel plans. The target completion date is July 21, 2023.
Extended closure of KY 1286/N. Friendship Road in McCracken County
A section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area is closed until late fall, according to KYTC District 1. Access will be maintained for businesses and homes in the area. However, no through traffic will be allowed due to excavations. Drivers are given the option to use the connector road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 at I-24 exit 7 as a self-detour. Due to the closure, the KYTC engineers adjusted the timing at traffic signals along detour routes to accommodate the extra traffic load. The closure is planned to last until late fall.
Road closure at KY 129/East State Line Road in Fulton County
Due to a reported number of structural issues with a bridge over an unnamed tributary to Harris Fork Creek the KY 129/East State Line Road is closed at mile marker 0.65 in Fulton. This closure is along KY 129/East State Line Road immediately east of the Cleveland Avenue intersection, according to KYTC District 1. At this time, KYTC District 1 engineer are developing a repair plan.
Work zone along KY 129 in southern Graves County
Drivers are being instructed to be alert of a work zone along KY 129 from the KY 94 intersection at the 8.735-mile marker. The work zone extends northward through the KY 2422 intersection to KY 339 at mile marker 15.4, making the work zone a distance of 6.67 miles. The work zone has an 8ft. load width restriction because of the narrow pavement. Due to this, drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations. The target completion date for this project is November 15.
Continued road work on U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge in Livingston County
The New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is now open. However, U.S. 60 continues to have an active work zone near the 12-mile marker at the north edge of Smithland. Drivers are instructed to be alert for crews constructing frontage roads and making final approach connections. In the coming weeks, paving crews will be adding the final driving surface. The KYTC District 1 claims that the demolition of the old bridge is expected to be in August.
Construction continues on U.S. 641 in Southern Calloway County
The construction of the new U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at Hazel continues. The construction is located at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN State Line. The construction will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641, with its new 6-mile terrain section of 4 lanes. However, the main impact of the construction will be on side roads that run through the construction corridor. Drivers are being reminded by KYTC District 1 to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades. KYTC District 1 says the target completion date is late summer of 2023.
Public Meeting being held to discuss U.S. 641
A public information meeting, scheduled by KYTC, will be held to inform residents of final plans for the reconstruction of U.S. 641 from U.S. 62 at Eddyville to the Caldwell-Crittenden County Line. The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fredonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church Activities Building at 303 Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia on Tuesday, July 11. At the meeting, the public will be given the chance to talk to KYTC representatives, ask questions about the project, and provide feedback to the U.S. 641 Connect design team.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.