Several maintenance and construction projects will impact traffic in and around the western Kentucky region, or District 1 counties for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden and Lyon counties.
Due to the multiple projects, KYTC District 1 has compiled a traffic impact report to aid drivers in their commutes.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
Work zone along I-24 Paducah exit 3 on KY 305 close to completion
The work along KY 30/Cairo Road at I-24 Paducah exit 3 is nearly complete. Drivers traveling along KY 305/Cairo Road through the interchange should be alert for some intermittent lane restrictions to add stop bars and arrows for turn lanes, and completion of some additional finish work.
Nighttime work zone lane restrictions on I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah/Metropolis
Illinois Department of Transportation is having a nighttime work zone lane restriction for deck work on the I-24 Ohio River Bridge that connects Kentucky and Illinois. Work will start on the eastbound lanes from Illinois into Kentucky. This work zone will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning. There will be no lane restrictions on weekends. IDOT anticipates work to be completed by September 28. For more info, check IDOT’s traveler information map.
Repairs completed to a monster pothole on I-24 Westbound at exit 65 in Trigg County
The westbound traffic on Interstate 24 has returned to normal flow at the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange in Trigg County. Repairs to a monster pothole immediately at the end of the U.S. 68 Overpass are complete.
KYTC District 1 thanks the public for their patience.
Work zone on U.S. 51 in northern Hickman County
U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge between Clinton and Arlington. Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Water has receded enough to allow repairs to start. The work could be completed in about a week, with weather permitting.
Work zone on U.S. 51 in southern Hickman County
U.S. 51 will be restricted to one lane on Monday and Tuesday, to allow Geo-tech drilling near a bridge in southern Hickman County. Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. KYTC District 1 says the work is to help with the design of a new bridge to be constructed in the future.
Closure along KY 384 at 2.8mm in Graves County
KY 384 will close near the 2.8-mile marker in Graves County starting at 8 a.m. Monday for erosion mitigation work at the McClane Creek Culvert. The closure will remain in place until Thursday morning. This closure is along KY 384, and about 1/2 mile west of Ballard Road.
Highway closures due to damage from flash flooding
KYTC personnel continue efforts to reopen highways damaged by record flash flooding on July 19 and some additional rounds of flooding. Several sites have reopened. However, there are still six closures on the list. KY 1686 in Hickman County is expected to reopen sometime this week. For a complete list of continuing closures, WPSD Local 6 has an article. The list will be updated accordingly.
All ramps closed on Purchase Parkway at KY 339 Wingo exit 14
All ramps at the KY 339 Wingo exit 14 interchange are closed until about October 10. Message boards provide detour info via exit 2 at Fulton and exit 21 at Mayfield. Work zone lane restrictions are also up from about the 15 to 17.5-mile marker. There is a 55 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence where construction crews are present. The target completion date for all work on the project to extend I-69 southward along the parkway is December 15 of next year.
Traffic signal construction in downtown Mayfield
The U.S. 45/North 7th Street intersection with West North Street just north of the court square in Mayfield is closed. This is located along the northbound one-way section of U.S. 45 about a block north of KY 80/Broadway. The open excavations to place conduit to provide electrical connections for the traffic signal controller require the closure of the intersection. Signage will continue to control traffic flow in downtown Mayfield until the new traffic signals are placed into service.
Closure along Lakeview Drive in the Lone Oak area of McCracken County
East Lakeview Drive is closed at the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection until approximately September 1 to allow widening of the roadway connecting point as part of the KY 1286/North Friendship Road reconstruction project. Lakeview Drive is closed to through traffic between Albany Avenue and U.S. 45. Drivers may self-detour via Albany Avenue and Illinois Street or Marshall Avenue and KY 3074/Bleich Road. As work progresses at this intersection, a northbound lane restriction may be required from time to time for U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road.
Extended closure of KY 402 in Hardin/Marshall County
The closure of KY 402/Aurora Highway in the Hardin Community of Marshall County at the 8.71-mile marker is to allow construction of a new Martins Creek Bridge about halfway between the KY 905/Commerce Street and KY 1824/Murray Highway. Passenger vehicles may self-detour via KY 905 and KY 1824/Murray Highway. Trucks are advised to seek an appropriate state route. The target completion date is November 24.
Extended closure of KY 1943 in Lyon County
The extended closure of KY 1943 in northern Lyon County at the 2-mile marker is for the construction of a new bridge over Crab Creek. This closure is about 1/2 mile west of KY 373 and 2 miles east of KY 295—no marked detour. The target completion date is November 17.
Extended closure of KY 1286/N. Friendship Road in McCracken County
A section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area is closed until late fall. Local access is maintained for businesses and homes.
However, due to excavations, no through traffic will be allowed. Drivers may use the Connector Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 at I-24 exit 7 as a self-detour. This section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 will remain closed until late fall. KYTC engineers have adjusted the timing at traffic signals along detour routes to accommodate the extra traffic load.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to low water on the Mississippi River. Water levels on the Mississippi River have dropped below the bottom of the landing ramp in Hickman Harbor. The Ferry is expected to remain closed until substantial rainfall upstream improves water levels. Drivers may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Facebook page.
Lane restrictions along U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Livingston County
Some lane restrictions may be possible along U.S. 60 between the 13 and 13-mile marker at the north edge of Smithland. Demolition on the old bridge is expected in mid to late September. Updates will be given accordingly.
Closure along KY 129/East State Line Road in Fulton
KY 129/East State Line Road remains closed at mile point 0.65 in Fulton due to structural issues with a bridge over a tributary to Harris Fork Creek. This closure is along KY 129/East State Line Road immediately east of the Cleveland Avenue intersection. KYTC District 1 engineers developed a repair plan and reopened the bridge for a few days with a 3-ton load limit. However, numerous trucks continued to cross the bridge, so it had to be closed again. Updates will be given accordingly.
Work zone along KY 129 in southern Graves County
Drivers asked to be alert for a work zone along KY 129 from the KY 94 intersection at mile point 8.735, extending northward through the KY 2422 intersection to KY 339 at mile point 15.4. The work zone is a total distance of 6.67 miles. Due to narrow pavement, this work zone has an 8 ft. load width restriction. Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations. November 15 is the target completion date.
Work zone along U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN State Line at Hazel continues. Construction on this 6-mile new terrain section of 4-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641. The main impact is on side roads that run through the construction corridor. Drivers are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades. The target completion date is early fall of this year.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.