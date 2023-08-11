Several maintenance and construction projects will impact traffic in and around the western Kentucky region, or District 1 counties for the week of August 13 to 19.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon, and Trigg counties.
Due to the multiple projects, KYTC District 1 has compiled a traffic impact report to aid drivers in their commutes.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
All ramps reopened on I-24 Paducah exit 3 work zone on KY 305
All ramps are open at Interstate 24 Paducah exit 3. Drivers traveling KY 305/Cairo Road through the interchange should expect to encounter traffic shifts for diamond grinding along the work zone and a worksite at the east end of the work zone. No U-TURNS allowed. Businesses around the exit 3 interchange have full access. The target completion date for all work through this interchange is Friday, August 25.
Work zone lane restriction on I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah/Metropolis
The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning a work zone lane restriction for deck work on the I-24 Ohio River Bridge that connects Kentucky and Illinois. Initial work is expected to be on the eastbound lanes from Illinois into Kentucky. It is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. Lane restrictions will be utilized Sunday night through Friday morning, working nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work includes hot mix asphalt patches, partial depth patches, and pavement markings. Work will halt for Labor Day travel. Work is expected to be completed on Thursday, September 28. Visit IDOT’s traveler information map for more information.
Asphalt paving is ongoing on U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Livingston County
Drivers need to be alert for ongoing asphalt paving on the approaches to the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge that started on Monday, July 31. A paving crew is working between the 12 and 13-mile marker to complete a final driving surface from the KY 70/Tiline Road intersection in Smithland to the Brummite Road (Ball Park) intersection. Drivers are instructed to watch for one-lane traffic. Demolition on the old bridge is expected in mid to late September.
One lane restriction on I-24 westbound lane restriction at exit 65 in Trigg County
I-24 westbound traffic is restricted to one lane at the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange in Trigg County due to a massive pothole immediately at the end of the U.S. 68 Overpass between the exit and entry ramps. All traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane. Efforts to patch the pothole with concrete will have to wait for dry weather. This restriction will remain in place until further notice.
One lane restriction on U.S. 51 work zone in Northern Hickman County
U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge between Clinton and Arlington. Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. The start of erosion repairs will have to wait until floodwaters beneath the bridge drop; the duration is unknown.
Highway closures due to damage from flash flooding
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel are continuing efforts to reopen highways damaged by record flash flooding on July 19 and additional rounds of flooding. There are several closure locations on the list. A couple is expected to reopen in the coming week. Click here for a list of roads that remained closed after the recent flooding events.
Purchase Parkway all ramps closed at KY 339 Wingo exit 14
All ramps at the KY 339 Wingo exit 14 interchanges are closed until about October 10. Message boards provide detour info via exit 2 at Fulton and exit 21 at Mayfield. Additionally, work zone lane restrictions are up from about the 15 to 17.5-mile markers. There is a 55 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence where construction crews are present. The target completion date for all work on the project to extend I-69 southward along the parkway is December 15, 2024.
Brush cutting crew on I-24 from 34mm to 55mm in Lyon County
Drivers are asked to be alert for a brush-cutting crew working along I-24 in Lyon County. While much of the work can be completed along the right-of-way without lane restrictions, this work zone will be active from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day that weather permits. Much of the brush cutting will focus on exit 40, exit 42, and exit 45. This daytime work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 11.
Extended closure on KY 866/Paradise Road Livingston County
KY 866/Paradise Road in Livingston County has an extended closure starting Monday, August 7, at mile point 4.8 for a rehab project on the Hazel Creek Branch Bridge. This closure is between KY 2232/Sugar Creek Road and KY 917/Tucker Temple Road. There is no marked detour. The target completion date is Monday, August 28.
Traffic signal construction in downtown Mayfield
The U.S. 45/North 7th Street intersection with West North Street just north of the court square in Mayfield is closed. This is located along the northbound one-way section of U.S.; a block north of KY 80/Broadway. The intersection will be closed for two weeks to allow a new traffic signal to be constructed. Open excavations to place conduit to provide electrical connections for the traffic signal controller require the closure of the intersection. Signage will continue to control traffic flow in downtown Mayfield until the new traffic signals are placed into service.
Road closure on Lakeview Drive in the Lone Oak area in McCracken County
East Lakeview Drive is closed at the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection until approximately September 1, to allow widening of the roadway connecting point as part of the KY 1286/North Friendship Road reconstruction project. Lakeview Drive is closed to through traffic between Albany Avenue and U.S. 45. Drivers may self-detour via Albany Avenue and Illinois Street or Marshall Avenue and KY 3074/Bleich Road. As work progresses at this intersection, a northbound lane restriction may be required from time to time for U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road.
Road closure of KY 724/Woodville Road in West McCracken County
KY 724/Woodville Road is closed at mile point 1.03 and mile point 1.52 to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on two bridges that cross Massac Creek. This is located along the section between Bradford Road and Steel Road east of the Heath community. There will be a marked detour. The target completion date is Friday, September 8.
Extended closure of KY 402 in Hardin/Marshall County
The closure of KY 402/Aurora Highway in the Hardin community of Marshall County at the 8.71mm is to allow construction of a new Martins Creek Bridge halfway between the KY 905/Commerce Street and KY 1824/Murray Highway. Drivers may self-detour via KY 905 and KY 1824/Murray Highway. Trucks are instructed to seek an appropriate state route. The target completion date is Friday, November 24.
Extended closure of KY 1943 in Lyon County
The closure of KY 1943 in northern Lyon County at the 2mm has been extended for the construction of a new bridge over Crab Creek. This closure is about 1/2 mile west of KY 373 and 2 miles east of KY 295. There is no marked detour. The target completion date is Friday, November 17.
Extended closure of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in McCracken County
A section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area is closed until late fall. Local access is maintained for businesses and homes. However, due to excavations, no through traffic will be allowed. Drivers may use the Connector Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 at I-24 exit 7 as a self-detour. KYTC engineers have adjusted the timing at traffic signals along detour routes to accommodate the extra traffic load.
Extended closure of KY 129/East State Line Road in the city of Fulton
KY 129/East State Line Road remains closed at mile point 0.65 in Fulton due to structural issues with a bridge over a tributary to Harris Fork Creek. This closure is along KY 129/East State Line Road immediately east of the Cleveland Avenue intersection. KYTC District 1 engineers are developing a repair plan to reopen the bridge for a few days with a 3-ton load limit. However, numerous trucks continued to cross the bridge, so it had to be closed again. Updates are being given as they become available.
Work zone on KY 129 in Southern Graves County
Drivers are asked to be alert for a work zone along KY 129 from the KY 94 intersection at mile point 8.735, extending northward through the KY 2422 intersection to KY 339 at mile point 15.4, making it a distance of 6.67 miles. Due to narrow pavement, this work zone has an 8 ft. load width restriction. Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations. Wednesday, November 15 is the target completion date.
Continued work zone on U.S. 641 in Southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN State Line at Hazel continues. Construction on this 6-mile new terrain section of 4-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641. The main impact is on side roads that run through the construction corridor. Drivers are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades. The target completion date is early fall of 2023.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.