Several maintenance and construction projects will impact traffic in and around the western Kentucky region, or District 1 counties for the week of July 30 to August 5.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon, and Trigg counties.
Due to the multiple projects, KYTC District 1 has compiled a traffic impact report to aid drivers in their commutes.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
Work zone on U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road at Lakeview Drive
Due to the ongoing reconstruction of KY 1286/North Friendship Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 in McCracken County, lane restrictions will be put in place on Tuesday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 3. U.S. 45 will be restricted to one lane in each direction at the Lakeview Drive intersection at mile marker 7.141 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The lane configuration will change as the work progresses.
I-24 Paducah exit 3 eastbound ramp closure
The eastbound exit and entry ramps at I-24 Paducah exit 3 will remain closed until August 7. Drivers can detour via U.S. 60 exit 4, and KY 998/Olivet Church Road. Traffic flow along KY 305/Cairo Rd through the interchange is near-normal. However, no U-Turns are allowed. Businesses around the exit 3 interchange have full access. The target completion date for all work through this interchange is extended to August 25.
Paving along U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Livingston County
Drivers are asked to be alert for asphalt paving on the approaches to the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge starting on Monday, July 31. A paving crew will be working between the 12 and 13-mile marker to complete a final driving surface from the KY 70/Tiline Road intersection in Smithland to the Brummite Road (Ball Park) intersection. Drivers are asked to watch for one-lane traffic.
KYTC District 1 says that demolition of the old bridge is expected in August, and to pay attention to updates.
Work Zone on U.S. 51 in Northern Hickman County
To allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge between Clinton and Arlington, U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane at mile marker 13.84. Drivers are asked to be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. The target completion date is August 18.
Work Zone on I-24 at 29mm for Tennessee River Bridge Inspection
The Inspection of the Tennessee River Bridge is expected to continue into next week. Drivers are asked to be alert for an ongoing daytime lane restriction on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge between Calvert City and Grand Rivers at mile marker 29. The work zone is along I-24 between exit 27 and exit 31 and will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day that weather permits. After the inspection, a contractor will conduct specialized testing of T-1 high-strength steel and welds in the bridge support structure. For more details on this project, click here.
All ramps closed on Purchase Parkway at KY 339 Wingo exit 14
All ramps at the KY 339 Wingo exit 14 interchange will remain closed until about October 10.
Message boards provide detour info via exit 2 at Fulton and exit 21 at Mayfield. Work zone lane restrictions are up from mile marker 15 to 17.5. Where construction crews are present, there is a 55 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence. The target completion date for all work on the project to extend I-69 southward along the parkway is December 15, 2024.
Paving along U.S. 60 east of Marion in Crittenden County
A paving work zone is along U.S. 60/Sturgis Road east of Marion in Crittenden County. It runs from mile marker 10, which is just east of the Fords Ferry Road intersection at Marion. It extends northeastward through the Mattoon community to the KY 365 intersection at mile marker 17.254 making it a distance of just over 7.2 miles. Due to weather delays, the target completion date is August 11.
Brush cutting crew along I-24 in Lyon County
Drivers are asked to be alert for a brush-cutting crew working along I-24 in Lyon County. This work zone will be active from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day that weather permits. Brush cutting will focus on exit 40, exit 42, and exit 45. This daytime work is expected to continue until about August 11.
KY 724/Woodville Road Closed in McCracken County
KY 724/Woodville Road is closed at mile markers 1.03 and 1.52 to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on two bridges that cross Massac Creek. This is along the section between Bradford Road and Steel Road, which is east of the Heath community. There will be a marked detour. The target completion date is September 8.
Extended closure of KY 402 in Hardin/Marshall County
To allow construction of a new Martins Creek Bridge, KY 402/Aurora Highway in the Hardin Community of Marshall County, at mile marker 8.71, will be closed. It is approximately halfway between KY 905/Commerce Street and KY 1824/Murray Highway. Drivers are instructed to self-detour via KY 905 and KY 1824/Murray Highway. Trucks should seek an appropriate state route. The target completion date is November 24.
Extended closure of KY 1943 in Lyon County
The closure of KY 1943 in northern Lyon County at the 2mm for construction of a new bridge over Crab Creek has been extended. The closure is about 1/2 mile west of KY 373 and 2 miles east of KY 295. There are no marked detours. The target completion date is November 17.
Highway closures due to damage from flash flooding
KYTC personnel are continuing to check highways, bridges, and drainage structures for damage from record flash flooding on July 19. For a complete list of continuing closures click here. The list on this timeline will be updated accordingly.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has closed its services due to after being closed down due to low water on the Mississippi River. The ferry connects KY 1354 in Hickman County, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
Mowing Crews across counties
Mowing crews are roads across the 12 counties of KYTC District 1. Drivers are asked to use caution as mowing equipment and support vehicles have to cross travel lanes from time to time. Drivers are also asked to watch for signage and give mowing zones the same respect as other work zones.
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road reopened in Paducah
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is open between Division Street and U.S. 60/Irvin Cobb Drive/South 21st Street in Paducah. Drivers are asked to be alert for intermittent lane restrictions for landscaping and other finish work for about the next two weeks. This section of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road includes intersections with Alabama Street, Quarles Avenue, South 25th Street, and Chester Hack Drive.
Extended closure of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in McCracken County
A section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area is expected to be closed until late fall.
Local access is maintained for businesses and homes. However, due to excavations, no through traffic will be allowed. Drivers may use the Connector Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 at I-24 Exit 7 as a self-detour. KYTC engineers have adjusted the timing at traffic signals along detour routes to accommodate the extra traffic load.
Road closure along KY 129/East State Line Road in the city of Fulton
KY 129/East State Line Road is closed at mile marker 0.65 in Fulton due to a contract inspection team reporting several structural issues with a bridge over an unnamed tributary to Harris Fork Creek. This closure is along KY 129/East State Line Road, which is immediately east of the Cleveland Avenue intersection. KYTC District 1 engineers are developing a repair plan. Updates will be given as they become available.
Work zone along KY 129 in Graves County
Drivers are asked to be alert for a work zone along KY 129 from the KY 94 intersection at mile marker 8.735. It extends northward through the KY 2422 intersection to KY 339 at mile marker 15.4, making it a distance of 6.67 miles. This work zone has an 8 ft. load width restriction due to narrow pavement. Drivers are asked to be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations. November 15 is the target completion date.
Construction continues on U.S. 641 in Calloway County
The construction of the new U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN state line at Hazel continues. The construction of the 6-mile new terrain section of 4-lane will have minimal impact on the existing U.S. 641. The main impact is on side roads that run through the construction corridor. Drivers are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades. The target completion date is early fall of 2023.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.