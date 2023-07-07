Several maintenance and construction projects will impact traffic in and around the western Kentucky region, or District 1 counties for the week of July 9 to 15.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon, and Trigg counties.
Due to the multiple projects, KYTC District 1 has compiled a traffic impact report to aid drivers in their commutes.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
Full closure of KY 339 Wingo exit 14
All ramps at the KY 339 Wingo exit 14 interchange will close for up to 90 days starting at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10. Message boards will be set up to provide detour information. Also, several work zone lane restrictions are along the Purchase Parkway to allow I-69 to be extended along the parkway. An enhanced police presence and a 55 mph work zone speed limit will be located near construction crews. The target completion date for all work on the project is December 15, 2024, according to KYTC District 1.
Milling and paving on U.S. 60 East of Marion in Crittenden County
A KYTC contractor will be milling and paving along a section of U.S. 60/Sturgis Road. The work zone is east of Marion in Crittenden County and will be starting on Thursday, July 13. The work zone is a distance of just over 7.2 miles. It is located near mile marker 10 on U.S. 60 making it just east of the Fords Ferry Road intersection in the Curve-Inn Area of Marion. It extends northeastward through the Mattoon community to the KY 365 intersection at a 17.254-mile marker. The target completion date of the project is Thursday, August 3.
One-lane traffic on U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Livingston County
There will be one-lane traffic starting Wednesday, July 12 on the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. The bridge will be getting its first detailed inspection of its structure. Since the new bridge has a 40 ft. wide deck there will be no load width restriction in this work zone. The inspection will be completed on Thursday, July 13.
Brush cutting crew present along I-24 in Lyon County
Drivers are being asked to be alert of the brush-cutting crew along I-24 in Lyon County. The majority of the work will complete along the right-of-way without lane restrictions. The work zone will be active from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day weather permitting. The brush-cutting crew will focus on exits 40, 42, and 45. The daytime work is expected to continue until August 1.
Milling and paving on KY 348/Symsonia Highway in Marshall County
There will be milling and paving along a section of KY 348/Symsonia Highway between Benton and Symsonia in Marshall County starting Tuesday, July 11. The work zone is a distance of just over 3.7 miles. It is located near mile marker 3 from J.B. Copeland Road extending eastward to KY 1558/Ivey Road the 6.74 mile marker. The target completion date of the project is July 26.
Extended closure of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road in Paducah
Kentucky 994 /Old Mayfield Road located between Division St. and U.S. 60/Irvin Cobb Drive/South 21st Street in Paducah will continue to be closed until Friday, July 14. The section being worked on has intersections with Alabama Street, Quarles Avenue, South 25th Street, and Chester Hack Drive. The contractor working on the project will do their best to keep side-street connections open as often as possible for emergency vehicle access. Connecting points around the work zone may change and residents should be aware of this.
Work zone along KY 402/Aurora Highway in Marshall County
A work zone will be located on KY 402/Aurora Highway at mile marker 9.7 in Marshall County. The work zone is to allow a bridge deck overlay and maintenance project removal. The work will be completed on-site.
Extended closure of KY 962/Old Olive Road in Marshall County
To allow the Lovette Branch Culvert to be replaced KY 962/Old Olive Road is closed at the 1.26 mile marker. The closure is along KY 962 between Henry Gordon Lane and Utley Cemetery Road. There will be no marked detour and due to the limited optional routes, the site will require an extended detour. Drivers are being advised to make alternate travel plans in advance. The target completion date is July 21.
Extended closure of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in McCracken County
The closure of a section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area has been extended until late fall. Local access will be maintained for businesses and homes but through traffic will not be allowed. Drivers are given the option to use the Connector Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 at I-24 Exit 7 as a self-detour. The closure is expected to last until late fall.
Road closure on KY 129/East State Line Road in Fulton County
The KY 129/East State Line Road has been closed at mile marker 0.65 due to a contract inspection team reporting many structural issues with a bridge over an unnamed tributary to Harris Fork Creek. The closure is immediately east of the Cleveland Avenue intersection. KYTC District 1 engineers are developing a repair plan and updates will be given as they become available.
Work zone along KY 129 in Southern Graves County
Drivers are being asked to be alert of a work zone that is located along KY 129 from the KY 94 intersection at the 8.735-mile marker. It extends northward through the KY 2422 intersection to KY 339 at the 15.4-mile marker. However, due to narrow pavement, the work zone has an 8 ft. load width restriction. Drivers are instructed to be alert of one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations. The target completion date is November 15.
Continued construction of U.S. 641 in Southern Calloway County
The construction of the new U.S. 641, which is located from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN State Line at Hazel, continues. The construction of the 6-mile new terrain section of 4-lane is expected to have minimal impact on the existing U.S. 641. However, side roads that run through the construction corridor will see major impacts from the construction. Drivers are being reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades. The target completion date for the project is expected to be late summer of 2023.
Public Meeting being held to discuss U.S. 641
A public information meeting, scheduled by KYTC, will be held to inform residents of final plans for the reconstruction of U.S. 641 from U.S. 62 at Eddyville to the Caldwell-Crittenden County Line. The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fredonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church Activities Building at 303 Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia on Tuesday, July 11. At the meeting, the public will be given the chance to talk to KYTC representatives, ask questions about the project, and provide feedback to the U.S. 641 Connect design team.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.