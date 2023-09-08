Several maintenance and construction projects will impact traffic in and around the western Kentucky region, or District 1 counties for the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 16.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, and Lyon counties.
Due to the multiple projects, KYTC District 1 has compiled a traffic impact report to aid drivers in their commutes.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
Nighttime work zone lane restrictions on I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah/Metropolis
IDOT is having a nighttime work zone lane restriction for deck work on the I-24 Ohio River Bridge that connects Kentucky and Illinois. The contractor on the project is now working on the westbound lanes that carry traffic from Kentucky into Illinois. This work zone is active from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The target completion date is Sept 28.
One-lane traffic on I-24 eastbound in Christian County
I-24 eastbound is being reduced to one lane at the KY 117 Newstead-Gracey exit 73 overpass starting Sept. 11, to allow repairs to the overpass approach end expansion joint. The project is expected to last approximately 3 weeks.
Extended paving on U.S. 60 in Livingston County
Drivers are asked to be alert for two extended base repairs and paving along U.S. 60 in Livingston County. The project's total is 17.65 miles. The repairs include:
- U.S. 60/Smithland-Ledbetter Road base repairs.
- Paving from Anita Lane at the 3.82-mile marker in Ledbetter extending eastward to the 7.830-mile marker near KY 937/Cutoff Road.
- U.S. 60/Smithland-Salem Road milling and asphalt paving from the KY 137/River Road intersection at the 15.318-mile marker extending eastward through Burna and Salem to the Livingston-Crittenden County Line at the 29.218-mile marker.
The target completion date for these projects is Oct. 6.
3-day road closure on KY 305/Cairo Road in McCracken County
KY 305/Cairo Road in McCracken County will be closed just west of the I-24 Paducah exit 3 interchange on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to allow deck repairs to a railroad overpass at mile point 7.6 between Commerce Drive and KY 998/Olivet Church Road. The roadway will close at 8 a.m., Tuesday.
It is expected to reopen on Thursday morning, Sept 14. There will be no marked detour. Drivers can self-detour via KY 1420/Noble Road and KY 2411/Cold Springs Road.
All ramps closed on Purchase Parkway at KY 339 Wingo exit 14
All ramps at the KY 339 Wingo exit 14 interchange are closed until approximately October 10. Message boards will be provided for detour info via exit 2 at Fulton and exit 21 at Mayfield.
There is a 55 mph and a 45 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence where construction crews are present. The target completion date for all work on the project to extend I-69 southward along the parkway is December 15 of next year.
Traffic signal changes along U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Ave in Paducah
Traffic signals will be placed in red flashing mode between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. each day and considered all-way stops along U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue in Paducah starting tonight. More details can be found in this news article. [LINK HERE]
Traffic signal work on U.S. 45 in Mayfield
The intersection of U.S. 45/7th Street and KY 80/Broadway is closed for approximately 2 weeks. Drivers are instructed to self-detour via side streets. Trucks should seek an approved state route based on load weight. Signage will continue to control traffic flow in downtown Mayfield with all-way stops until the new traffic signals are placed into service.
Mowing Crews on the Move
Drivers are asked to be alert for mowing crews working along highways across the region. Due to heavy rainfall, vegetation along area roadways has grown rapidly. Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage. Political signs and other forms of advertising are not allowed along state right-of-way and should be removed. Also, signs illegally placed on highway right-of-way will be removed by state or contract personnel.
Lane restriction on KY 2603/Vanzora Road in Marshall County
KY 2603/Vanzora Road is being restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at mile point 3.31 to allow deck restoration and maintenance work on the overpass that crosses I-69. This project shouldn’t impact I-69 traffic. The target completion date is Sept 26.
Lane restriction on KY 2505/Lakeview Church Road in Marshall County
KY 2595/Lakeview Church Road is being restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at mile point 0.88 to allow deck restoration and maintenance work on the overpass that crosses I-69. This is along KY 2595/Lakeview Church Road and is immediately west of Maddox Road. The target completion date is Sept 26.
Extended closure of KY 402 in Hardin/Marshall County
The closure of KY 402/Aurora Highway in the Hardin Community of Marshall County at the 8.71-mile marker is to allow construction of a new Martins Creek Bridge about halfway between the KY 905/Commerce Street and KY 1824/Murray Highway. Drivers may self-detour via KY 905 and KY 1824/Murray Highway. However, trucks should seek an appropriate state route. The target completion date is Nov 24 of this year.
Extended closure of KY 1943 in Lyon County
KY 1943 in northern Lyon County at the 2-mile marker’s closure has been extended due to the construction of a new bridge over Crab Creek. The closure is located a half mile west of KY 373 and 2 miles east of KY 295. There are no marked detours. The target completion date is Nov 17 of this year.
Highway closures due to infrastructure damage
KYTC personnel continue efforts to reopen highways damaged by record flash flooding on July 19 and some additional rounds of flooding. Several sites have reopened. However, there are many roads still closed due to erosion damage. Those roads include:
- KY 945 at the 1.14 mile marker in Graves County where extensive erosion repairs are required at the Gilbert Creek Bridge.
- KY 575 in Hickman County is closed near the 2-mile marker between KY 1708.
- KY 123 awaiting the arrival of a new steel culvert.
Extended closure of KY 1286/N. Friendship Road in McCracken County
A section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area is closed until late fall. Local access is maintained for businesses and homes. However, due to excavations, no through traffic will be allowed. Drivers may self-detour by using the Connector Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 at I-24 exit 7.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to low water on the Mississippi River. Water levels on the Mississippi River have dropped below the bottom of the landing ramp in Hickman Harbor. The Ferry is expected to remain closed until substantial rainfall upstream improves water levels. Drivers may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Facebook page. [LINK HERE]
U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Livingston County
A sub-contractor plans to start taking the deck off the old bridge in the coming weeks. Equipment is being delivered to the worksite. Demolition of the main truss on the old bridge is expected around the last couple of weeks in October. Updates will be given accordingly.
Road closure of KY 129/East State Line Road in the city of Fulton
KY 129/East State Line Road remains closed at mile point 0.65 in Fulton due to structural issues with a bridge over a tributary to Harris Fork Creek. This closure is along KY 129/East State Line Road immediately east of the Cleveland Avenue intersection. Updates will be given accordingly.
Work zone along KY 129 in Southern Graves County
Drivers are asked to be alert for a work zone along KY 129 from the KY 94 intersection at mile point 8.735, extending northward through the KY 2422 intersection to KY 339 at mile point 15.4. Due to narrow pavement, this work zone has an 8 ft. load width restriction. Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations. The target completion date is Nov 15 of this year.
Work zone along U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN State Line at Hazel continues. Construction on this 6-mile new terrain section of 4-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641. However, the main impact is on side roads that run through the construction corridor. Drivers are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades. The target completion date is early fall of this year.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.