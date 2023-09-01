Several maintenance and construction projects will impact traffic in and around the western Kentucky region, or District 1 counties for the week of Sept 3 to Sept 9.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, and Lyon counties.
Due to the multiple projects, KYTC District 1 has compiled a traffic impact report to aid drivers in their commutes.
The cabinet's traffic report is as follows:
Work Zone along I-24 Paducah exit 3 on KY 305
The work along KY 30/Cairo Road at I-24 Paducah exit 3 is near completion. Drivers traveling KY 305/Cairo Road through the interchange are asked to be alert for some intermittent lane restrictions for the completion of some landscaping, ditching, and other finish work.
Nighttime work zone lane restrictions on I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah/Metropolis
IDOT is having a nighttime work zone lane restriction for deck work on the I-24 Ohio River Bridge that connects Kentucky and Illinois. The contractor on the project is now working on the westbound lanes that carry traffic from Kentucky into Illinois.
This work zone is active from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The work zone will be down for Labor Day weekend travel. The target completion date is Sept 28.
U.S. 51 in northern Hickman County reopened
U.S. 51 has reopened to normal traffic flow at mile point 13.84 between Clinton and Arlington.
Erosion repairs to the Obion Creek Bridge have also been completed.
Purchase Parkway All Ramps Closed at KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 (UPDATE)
All ramps at the KY 339 Wingo exit 14 interchange are closed until about October 10. Message boards provide detour info via exit 2 at Fulton and exit 21 at Mayfield. Work zone lane restrictions are also up from about the 15 to 17.5-mile marker. There is a 55 mph and a 45 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence where construction crews are present. The target completion date for all work on the project to extend I-69 southward along the parkway is December 15 of next year.
Traffic signal construction in downtown Mayfield
The U.S. 45/North 7th Street intersection with West North Street just north of the Court Square in Mayfield is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Sept 5. However, the intersection of KY 80/Broadway and KY 121/6th Street is expected to close on Wednesday, Sept 6.
Southbound Lane Restriction on U.S. 45 in McCracken County
Drivers are asked to be alert for a southbound work zone lane restriction on U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road in the Lone Oak area of McCracken County starting Tuesday, Sept 5. Southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane at the Lakeview Drive intersection at mile point 7.13 to allow major upgrades to the intersection. All southbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone. This lane restriction will be in place from Tuesday, and remain up around the clock until Friday, Sept 8. Drivers should consider taking an alternate route during peak travel periods. The east leg of Lakeview Drive is expected to reopen to traffic between Albany Avenue and U.S. 45, on Saturday morning.
Mowing Crews on the Move
Drivers are asked to be alert for mowing crews working along highways across the region. Due to heavy rainfall, vegetation along area roadways has grown rapidly. Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage. Political signs and other forms of advertising are not allowed along state right-of-way and should be removed. Also, signs illegally placed on highway right-of-way will be removed by state or contract personnel.
Lane restriction on KY 2603/Vanzora Road in Marshall County
KY 2603/Vanzora Road is being restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at mile point 3.31 to allow deck restoration and maintenance work on the overpass that crosses I-69. This project shouldn’t impact Interstate 69 traffic. The target completion date is Sept 26.
Lane restriction on KY 2505/Lakeview Church Road in Marshall County
KY 2595/Lakeview Church Road is being restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at mile point 0.88 to allow deck restoration and maintenance work on the overpass that crosses I-69. This is along KY 2595/Lakeview Church Road and is immediately west of Maddox Road. The target completion date is Sept 26.
Extended closure of KY 402 in Hardin/Marshall County
The closure of KY 402/Aurora Highway in the Hardin Community of Marshall County at the 8.71-mile marker is to allow construction of a new Martins Creek Bridge about halfway between the KY 905/Commerce Street and KY 1824/Murray Highway. Drivers may self-detour via KY 905 and KY 1824/Murray Highway. However, trucks should seek an appropriate state route. The target completion date is Nov 24 of this year.
Extended closure of KY 1943 in Lyon County
KY 1943 in northern Lyon County at the 2-mile marker’s closure has been extended due to the construction of a new bridge over Crab Creek. The closure is located a half mile west of KY 373 and 2 miles east of KY 295. There are no marked detours. The target completion date is Nov 17 of this year.
KY 866/Paradise Road in Livingston County has reopened
KY 866/Paradise Road has been reopened to traffic at the 4.8-mile marker in Livingston County. The reconstruction of the Hazel Branch Bridge is completed.
Highway closures due to damage from flash flooding
KYTC personnel continue efforts to reopen highways damaged by record flash flooding on July 19 and some additional rounds of flooding. Several sites have reopened. However, there are still six closures on the list. KY 1686 in Hickman County is expected to reopen sometime this week. For a complete list of continuing closures, WPSD Local 6 has an article. The list will be updated accordingly.
Extended closure of KY 1286/N. Friendship Road in McCracken County
A section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area is closed until late fall. Local access is maintained for businesses and homes.
However, due to excavations, no through traffic will be allowed. Drivers may self-detour by using the Connector Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 at I-24 exit 7.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to low water on the Mississippi River. Water levels on the Mississippi River have dropped below the bottom of the landing ramp in Hickman Harbor. The Ferry is expected to remain closed until substantial rainfall upstream improves water levels. Drivers may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Facebook page.
U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Livingston County
The demolition of the old bridge is expected to be in late September. Updates will be given accordingly.
Road closure of KY 129/East State Line Road in the city of Fulton
KY 129/East State Line Road remains closed at mile point 0.65 in Fulton due to structural issues with a bridge over a tributary to Harris Fork Creek. This closure is along KY 129/East State Line Road immediately east of the Cleveland Avenue intersection. Updates will be given accordingly.
Work zone along KY 129 in Southern Graves County
Drivers are asked to be alert for a work zone along KY 129 from the KY 94 intersection at mile point 8.735, extending northward through the KY 2422 intersection to KY 339 at mile point 15.4. Due to narrow pavement, this work zone has an 8 ft. load width restriction. Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations. The target completion date is Nov 15 of this year.
Work zone along U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN State Line at Hazel continues. Construction on this 6-mile new terrain section of 4-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641. However, the main impact is on side roads that run through the construction corridor. Drivers are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades. The target completion date is early fall of this year.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.