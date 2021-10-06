PADUCAH — If exit 7 eastbound on Interstate 24 is a part of your daily drive, be prepared to slow down. Crews are clearing brush along that section of I-24. This is part of a larger project to clear brush, to increase visibility of road signs, in coming weeks.
The work zone will last until the end of the week, depending on the weather. It will go up each morning starting at 8, and it will stay until about 3 p.m.. Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it doesn't matter which work zone you focus on — people need to slow down when driving through all of them.
Barrels, road work signs and flashing lights have become a familiar sign along I-24 over the last few months. They're not going away anytime soon.
Many of you shared your comments with us on our Facebook fan page to express your concerns about the work zones. The common theme: people said they avoid the interstate when there is a work zone.
Todd says the work is necessary to make signs more visible for drivers.
"This is a long term project. Probably over the next year we're going to be trying to cut the brush back along I-24. It's just going to take time to get the equipment out there and the people out there to do it," Todd says.
There have been a series of deadly crashes on I-24 since May. Todd says it's not the work zone causing them: it's distracted drivers.
"When you get behind the wheel of a car, you need to have your hands on the wheel, as the old saying goes, your eyes on the road," Todd says.
Mayor George Bray says increased police presence has helped in the effort to make I-24 safer for drivers.
"In some cases, we've put some sort of patrol car out there with lights. The lights are actually going. So, the combination of all these things, we believe, has help," Bray says.
Todd wants to remind everyone to keep their eyes on the road while they drive — and off their phones.