MURRAY, KY — Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Murray, Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is improving the Five Points intersection, and they want the public’s input. The cabinet held a public information meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The purpose of the meeting was to inform people about the future project. While they were there, they can look at displays, ask questions and give their feedback about the proposals.
The improvements will be made to North 16th Street, and it’ll extend to the Five Points intersection itself. That’s along the northwest edge of Murray State University’s campus. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says there are a lot of options.
“There’s a lot of moving parts here. We need the public to come out and take a look at it and give us some feedback,” says Todd.
Since they’re already redoing the traffic signals, they’re hoping to improve the insurer section by creating an alternate for both pedestrians and traffic. Todd says the Five Points intersection has outgrown its traffic since Murray State has expanded its campus, which is impacting traffic flow.
“We’d like to in some ways preserve that history, yet improve traffic flow through the area,” says Todd.
The purpose of this meeting is so people can give feedback to engineers.
”People that drive roads day after day will see things and experience things that our engineers and design staff can’t by just coming and observing things for a few days,” says Todd.
For the intersection there are three options: four and five-leg roundabout alternatives or a signalized intersection. There are two alternatives for North 16th Street, and both include widening it. Both options lead to the same goal: improved traffic flow.
Each day, about 5,800 vehicles go through the intersection. From 2017-2021, there were a total of 42 crashes, with four of those causing injuries. That’s why they want to improve the area. Todd says in this case everyday drivers can notice things engineers can’t.
“That sort of gets the idea flow going so our design staff can come up with something that better suits the public, better serves the public and improved safety and traffic flow. That’s what it’s all about.”
They’re hoping to have all feedback by the fall of this year, and construction is expected to start sometime in 2026. The project is estimated to cost roughly $4 to $4.5 million.
All options cost roughly the same amount. To view the different options, click here.