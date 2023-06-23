PADUCAH, KY — A section of Kentucky 348/Wadesboro Road will shut down at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 26.
A cross drain is being replaced at the Graves County mile point 0.3, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.
The work site is located along KY 348/Wadesboro Road near the Graves-McCracken County Line. It is located roughly halfway between the Hardmoney community and Kentucky 450/Oaks Road.
The roadway is expected to re-open at approximately 2 p.m. the same day.
There will be no marked detours; however, drivers can self-detour using Kentucky 1255/Bonds Road and Kentucky 450/Oaks Road.
Trucks should use an approved state route appropriate for their weight classification, according to KYTC District 1.
KYTC District 1 will provide updates in the case the roadway reopens to traffic earlier than expected via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.