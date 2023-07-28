GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recent historic flooding damaged many area roads. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is dealing with multiple closures in Ballard, Hickman, and Graves counties.
Currently, a "road closed" sign blocks Old Dukedom Road in Graves County. Early Thursday morning, a car full of teens ended up running into a hole in the road. A few pieces of that car remain inside the hole on Friday. While the teens just didn't see the road closure signs, Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that's not always the case.
"One of the issues that we've had continually, going back to when the flash flooding first started, was we had people that were moving our barricades and then driving on through the roads," Todd said.
He said there are lingering dangers.
"If you throw those barricades off in the ditch and drive on, you may get through OK, but next car is a small car, maybe somebody with children in the backseat, and they get out in the water and the car floats off the road," Todd said.
Beyond that, moving signs can make roads that are already damaged even worse, Graves County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince said.
"It can weaken that road even more if it hasn't collapsed yet and that may cause that to collapse or a sinkhole to develop if they have it marked," Price said.
The KYTC asks folks to let the cabinet know if they see any kind of road damage or a hole that needs to be repaired. If it's an immediate danger to other drivers, call 911.
If you move road closed barriers, you could face fines, community service and even jail time.
KYTC says it could take weeks to repair the roads that are currently damaged.