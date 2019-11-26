PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a section of highway in Hickman County is closed because of flooding, and officials are warning drivers ahead of potential severe weather in the region Tuesday night.
In a water over road report sent Tuesday afternoon, KYTC District 1 says Kentucky 123 is closed between the 14 and 16 mile markers in Hickman County. It's closed because of flooding at Obion Creek. This is in the Oakton-Hailwell area of the county.
The cabinet also warns that drivers should be aware that heavy rains expected Tuesday night may cause other flooded roadways. Drivers are advised to remember the adage "turn around, don't drown" when faced with a flooded road. High winds are also expected, so KYTC says drivers should be wary of fallen trees, especially along rural roads.
A Local 6 Weather Authority Alert is in effect.
