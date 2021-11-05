PADUCAH — It's that time of year again — when we set our clocks back an hour for daylight saving time. While the extra hour of sleep is nice, it also means the sun will be setting sooner. For many of you, it means driving home when it's dark outside.
The clocks are set to roll back Saturday, which means it's going to get darker sooner. Daylight saving time was first introduced in Kentucky in 1918. According to the Department of Transportation, between 2015 and 2019, 29 states have introduced legislation to end the switching of the clocks. Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois are a few of the states on the list. For now, it's something you'll still have to do twice a year.
Most of the drivers on Lone Oak Road in Paducah at 5 p.m. are headed home from work. This time next week, it will be dark out during that drive. That will make the trip home more dangerous. Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers need to be more cautious.
"At twilight, when they're hardest to see, is when they're going to be moving the most," said Todd.
Todd encourages drivers to use their headlights even when they might not think they need them, like before the sun rises and sets.
"The deer are on the move. As we get into these fall hours and go back to standard time, there are just going to be more opportunities to encounter deer out on the road," said Todd.
Also, be hyper aware of school bus stops where kids gather during the work week. You're also encouraged not to rush if you're driving to or from work at night. Todd said you should give yourself plenty of time to avoid an accident.