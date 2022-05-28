Motorists who regularly travel through the U.S. 62 intersection with KY 95/Main Street at Calvert City in Marshall County should be aware of the potential for traffic delays during peak traffic periods.
As part of a Highway Safety Improvement Project along U.S. 62 between Calvert City and the Marshall-McCracken County Line, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reworked this intersection to include turn lanes for KY 95/Main Street.
However, vehicle detection equipment for the signal activation system continues to experience supply-line delays.
For the time being, the signal will operate on a timer only.
This means commuters should be prepared to encounter some delays, particularly during peak commuter traffic periods such as shift-change in the Calvert City Industrial Community.
The KYTC District 1 Traffic Group is awaiting arrival of the detection and activation equipment and will install it as soon as it is delivered. Meanwhile, motorists should be alert for traffic backups at this location.
This traffic signal is at U.S. 62 Marshall County mile point 7.2 and near the 4 mile marker on KY 95. Approximately 12,200 vehicles travel through this intersection in an average day.