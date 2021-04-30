MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 is delaying getting part of New Hope Church Road opened back up after a culvert failed there.
Heavy rainfall caused the culvert to fail, and the road to partially collapse. Keith Todd, spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, says the only way an incident like this could be prevented was if it stopped raining altogether. The pandemic is slowing down the process to replace the culvert.
"In this case, with COVID and production disruptions, it sometimes takes longer. So, it could be six, eight weeks, even longer before we actually get a tile in or a pipe in that we could use to fix this location," Todd says.
He says the cost of the projects varies based on the materials they have to bring in, or the size of the pipe they need to replace.
"It could be anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000, anywhere in that range," Todd says.
The transportation cabinet's engineers regularly check on culverts to keep tabs on those that may need to be replaced in the near future.
"You can't always plan for the absolute maximum but you try to plan for the optimum amount of water that would be coming through a particular site, or tile, or culvert," Todd says.
The section of New Hope Church Road, between Lovelaceville Florence Station Road and Mayfield Metropolis Road, will closed until a new pipe can be installed. Todd says around 500 cars use that stretch of road every day.