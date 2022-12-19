Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night.
Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson says there's a chance of accumulating snow and travel impacts.
MORE DETAILS: Weather Authority Alert for dangerous cold and possible travel impacts Thursday night through Saturday
KYTC District 1 covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties.
The district says, as of Monday, most state highway crews in the area are already producing brine to top off brine storage tanks and preparing their spray equipment.
Crews plan to start pretreating on what KYTC calls Priority B and Priority C Routes, and they'll wait to treat Priority A routes until about Wednesday.
When it comes to snow and ice priorities, the transportation cabinet defines Priority A Routes as interstates, parkways and other major highways that experience the highest traffic volume. Priority B Routes are highways that are not as heavily traveled as Priority A Routes. Priority C routes are mainly rural and other routes with low traffic volume.
KYTC District 1 says drivers should be on the lookout for slow-moving trucks that will be out brining road surfaces starting Tuesday. The district says it usually takes about two full days to cover all 2,838 miles of highway in the region it serves.
"The KYTC District 1 supertanker is expected to spray much of Interstate 24 on Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday," a news release about the district's pre-treating plans says. "The supertanker can spray at Interstate speeds helping to speed the application process and avoid creating a traffic slowdown."
In the news release, KYTC District 1 reminds drivers to adjust their driving speed as local weather conditions change and to keep an eye on the local weather forecast.
Drivers are also reminded to check their tires ahead of snow and eyes to make sure they have enough tread for winter travel and keep an emergency kit in their vehicles as a precaution.
RELATED: With cold weather ahead, now's the time to prepare your home and car