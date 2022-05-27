Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray on Thursday extended an official order that temporarily suspends some restrictions on truck drivers bringing mobile housing to areas of west Kentucky affected by the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
The order temporarily exempts commercial drivers delivering mobile homes to storm stricken west Kentucky communities from maximum drive time requirements and weigh station stops. Drivers must have a copy of the order in the cabs of their trucks to be in compliance, Gray's office says, and they must obey safety requirements.
The original order would have expired on June 1, but it will now remain in effect until 11:01 p.m. CT on Aug. 1.
“Recovery efforts continue from the devastating tornadoes of last December, and our cabinet wants to ensure there’s no delay in getting temporary housing to people who need it,” Gray said in a statement Thursday.