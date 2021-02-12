FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers engaged in restoring power and delivering fuel and other relief services to areas hit by this weeks winter weather.
“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the current snow and ice emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear,” Secretary Gray said.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this order is effected through 11:01 p.m., local time, on Feb. 21, and may be extended, if needed.
This order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh stations stops if providing response to affected areas.
Additionally, the order authorizes KYTC's Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overnight/over-dimensional vehicles.
To ensure public safety, Gray says carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if driving under the authority of the official order.
You can view the entire official order in the PDF below:
Gov. Mike Parson signed a similar executive order in Missouri. Executive order 21-03 temporarily relaxes hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles transporting heating fuels.
“With unseasonably cold temperatures impacting much of the state and nation, the demand for heating fuel only continues to rise. This has resulted in significant delays in the distribution of residential heating fuels, especially propane,” Governor Parson said. “In order to meet this need and protect the well-being of Missourians, we must ensure that our truck drivers have enough time to distribute heating fuel to homes and businesses across the state.”
Current federal and state regulations limit the number of hours commercial trucks can operate to 11 consecutive hours. This order suspends these regulations for carriers transporting heating fuel such as propane, natural gas, and heating oil. No other petroleum products or fuel are covered under this order.