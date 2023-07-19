Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an order Wednesday suspending some restrictions on commercial vehicles helping to restore power and clear debris in west Kentucky and surrounding areas affected by flooding, as well as other storm damage this week.
Gray's office says the order is in support of the state of emergency Gov. Andy Beshear declared for the entire state, as heavy rainfall caused flooding in west Kentucky and parts of central and eastern Kentucky.
“This order is to help avoid any delay for utility crews and other responders coming to the aid of storm victims in a wide swath of Western Kentucky and some other areas,” Gray said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. His order — which excuses commercial drivers helping with emergency response from maximum driving times and weigh station stops — is in effect through 12:01 a.m. ET on August 18. Those drivers must follow safety requirements, and they must have a copy of Gray's order in the vehicle with them.
Announcing the state of emergency earlier Wednesday, Beshear noted that places affected by Wednesday's flash flooding include Mayfield and Graves County, where the community is still working to recover after a deadly EF-4 tornado struck the night of Dec. 10, 2021.
“Please pray for Mayfield and areas of Western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night’s storms,” Beshear said. “We’re working to assess the damage and respond. Just like every challenge we’ve faced, we will be there for all those affected. We will get through this together.”
Beshear also activated Kentucky's price gouging laws to protect families affected by flooding from predatory pricing of goods and services. People can report price gouging to Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office via the online price gouging complaint form.
The governor's office says the State Emergency Operations Center has activated to level 3, and is bringing in state partners to help. Additionally, five Kentucky Emergency Management Area Managers have been mobilized to the area, and Swift Water Search and Rescue teams statewide have been put on alert in case they are needed.
As of 1 p.m., the governor's office says no deaths or missing persons have been reported in connection to the flooding in Kentucky. In multiple counties, people have been rescued from vehicles on flooded roadways and from several homes in Carlisle, Graves, Hickman and McCracken counties. Thousands of people have been affected by power outages as well.
The flooding has led to the closure of many state roads. Click here to see the list of closures.
Local 6 has been bringing you live coverage of flooding in our area all day. Here's some of our team coverage from Local 6 Midday: