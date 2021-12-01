Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball is offering state residents an opportunity to put some extra money in their pockets this holiday season.
Kentucky's Unclaimed Property Fund often consist of payroll checks, unclaimed safety deposit boxes, old life insurance policies, stocks, or vendor checks that have remained unclaimed by their owners after several years.
Banks typically turn over unclaimed property to the state treasurer three years after it was last claimed.
Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball's office has returned $128 million to Kentuckians since she took office in 2016.
