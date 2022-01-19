LYON COUNTY, KY — An Oregon man was arrested in Lyon County, Kentucky, Wednesday after state police say a traffic stop uncovered about 170 pounds of marijuana.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says troopers stopped the vehicle on Interstate 69 in Lyon County because of an alleged traffic violation.
During the stop, troopers searched the vehicle. KSP Post 1 says they found about 170 pounds of marijuana and about 10 pounds of marijuana wax, as well as a pound of mushrooms. Investigators claim the seized items have a combined value of about $903,000.
The man driving the vehicle, 55-year-old Robert Volz of Portland, Oregon, was arrested and charged with trafficking more than 5 pounds of marijuana.
He was jailed in the Crittenden County Jail.