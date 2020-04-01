FRANKFORT, KY — A jump from 1,000 calls a day on average, to more than 80,000 over a three-day period: That's just one issue causing delays in unemployment filings for Kentuckians amid layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Deputy Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Josh Benton, who manages the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, spoke during Gov. Andy Beshear's coronavirus update Wednesday afternoon about the issues with the system amid an influx of claims, and what's been done to fix them and get Kentuckians the cash they need. That comes as Local 6 viewers have reached out with problems filing for unemployment that include the website crashing, being on hold for hours, and no one answering calls.
Benton addressed the challenge of a "legacy" computer system, or one that's in need of multiple upgrades. He said they decided it would be too difficult to make all of those changes at once. Upgrades have now taken place, but based on highest priority.
At the top of that list is revamping the website. To visit Kentucky's unemployment website click here. That website now includes everything individuals need to know about filing for unemployment benefits and how to apply in a centralized location. Pages that aren't necessary have been removed. Critical and updated information has been added.
Benton discussed the effort underway to make sure individuals they expanded coverage to include are able to submit an application, despite the fact that they have received a message that they weren't eligible. He said communicating all of the changes they've made to applicants has been one of their greatest challenges. More than 40,000 notices are now going out alerting individuals who were told they don't qualify that they in fact do qualify for benefits.
Phone lines have been another major obstacle. Typically, a staff of 12 handle anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 calls a day on average. In the past three business days, the call volume has increased to 80,000 to 200,000. They've increased their staff to more than 120. Beshear said during Tuesday's briefing that they are adding 50 to 100 staff members every day to man the phone lines for the foreseeable future. Benton also said his department is working with an additional vendor to help answer calls.
Benton asked Kentuckians filing for unemployment to first utilize the website. Calling in should be utilized for the following reasons: you need to talk to an actual person to file your claim; you need to reset your PIN or you are having trouble with your online application and need assistance due to technology issues or disability. If you need to check the status of your claim, you can now do that through the online portal.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.